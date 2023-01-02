Watch Now
Texas HS football coach's family accepting donations after fiery bus crash

Coach Calvin Hill was seriously injured in an overnight crash involving an SUV and a Santa's Wonderland bus, College Station police said.
BRYAN, Texas — A Texas family is asking for donations after a fiery crash that killed one person and seriously injured two others.

Among those injured was Rudder High School Assistant Coach, Calvin Hill.

The overnight crash involved an SUV and a Santa's Wonderland bus near Post Oak Mall, College Station police said in a statement.

Hill had been working a Santa's Wonderland bus driver shift when he was struck by a wrong-way driver inside an SUV, police said.

The crash is said to have engulfed both vehicles into flames.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the individuals and families affected by this enormous tragedy," a Santa's Wonderland social media post said last month.

The business also confirmed that Hill had been a long-term team member prior to the accident.

Hill is said to have been saved from the burning bus by a College Station police officer.

To donate to their GoFundMe, click here.

