Texas HS football coach's family accepting donations after fiery bus crash

BRYAN, Texas — A Texas family is asking for donations after a fiery crash that killed one person and seriously injured two others.

Among those injured was Rudder High School Assistant Coach, Calvin Hill.

The overnight crash involved an SUV and a Santa's Wonderland bus near Post Oak Mall, College Station police said in a statement.

Hill had been working a Santa's Wonderland bus driver shift when he was struck by a wrong-way driver inside an SUV, police said.

The crash is said to have engulfed both vehicles into flames.

We thank everyone for their prayers and support for Coach Hill and his family. If you would like to donate to Coach Hill and his family, here is the information. Please donate anything to this specific account as all money will be sent to the family directly. pic.twitter.com/By0klVM9Ym — Rudder Football (@RudderFootball) November 20, 2022

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the individuals and families affected by this enormous tragedy," a Santa's Wonderland social media post said last month.

The business also confirmed that Hill had been a long-term team member prior to the accident.

Hill is said to have been saved from the burning bus by a College Station police officer.

To donate to their GoFundMe, click here.