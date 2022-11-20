1 dead, 2 seriously injured in bus-SUV crash: College Station police

COLLEGE STATION, Texas – One person is dead and two seriously injured in an overnight crash involving a bus and an SUV, College Station police said early Sunday morning.

The accident occurred in the 2800 block of Hwy 6.

Northbound lanes were shut down.

Update *** There is one confirmed fatality victim and two seriously injured victims in this crash. Detectives, Crime Scene and Accident Reconstruction are on scene investigating the cause of the crash. pic.twitter.com/wJX74cWMET — College Station Police Department (@CSTXPolice) November 20, 2022

25 News will provide additional details when they become available.