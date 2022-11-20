Watch Now
1 dead, 2 seriously injured in bus-SUV crash: College Station police

Posted at 7:16 AM, Nov 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-20 08:16:02-05

COLLEGE STATION, Texas – One person is dead and two seriously injured in an overnight crash involving a bus and an SUV, College Station police said early Sunday morning.

The accident occurred in the 2800 block of Hwy 6.

Northbound lanes were shut down.

25 News will provide additional details when they become available.

