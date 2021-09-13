Texas A&M Task Force 1 changes strategy ahead of Tropical Storm Nicholas

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas — Yesterday, we told you Texas A&M Task Force 1 rescue squads have been deployed to assist areas expected to be impacted by Tropical Storm Nicholas.

While boat squads continue to prepare for heavy rain in Corpus Christi, Water Group Supervisor Texas A&M Task Force 1, Charlie Abney, and two other boat squads have repositioned to Victoria.

"The storm has shifted some, so our areas of concern have changed. We don't really have too much concern in the Valley now," Abney said.

Texas A&M Task Force 1 has added two more boat squads and moved up, now supporting areas from Corpus Christi to Beaumont as Tropical Storm Nicholas makes its way to land.

"Our job isn't to come in and take over. Our job is to come in and support the local jurisdictions," Abney said.

continuing to assess areas and connect with local responder units.

"Part of what we do is, we'll go out and look at some areas that we think we're going to have problems with, so that we kind of able to not be totally surprised by what we see when we get there," Keith Brown, Water group supervisor, Texas A&M Task Force 1 said.

Abney says the worst of Tropical Storm Nicholas is on the outer bands, not the eye of the storm, so heavy rainfall will come in before the eye reaches land.

"Our rainfall threat doesn't go away once the landfall happens," Abney said.

And rain can continue to come in even after the storm makes landfall.

"Our job doesn't end once the rain passes through. We have to be sure we are covering all the flooding potentials," Abney said.

Abney says this is the time where people should stay indoors as much as possible as the storm passes through.

