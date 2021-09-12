Texas A&M Task Force One deployed ahead of Tropical Storm Nicolas

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas — The gulf shore is expecting heavy rainfall as Tropical Storm Nicholas continues to form.

The Lone Star state is bracing itself for potential flooding with some resources coming straight out of College Station- Texas A&M Task Force 1.

Tropical Storm Nicolas hasn't made landfall yet, but Charlie Abney, Water group supervisor of Texas A&M Task Force 1, and his boat squad are already in Corpus Christi, preparing for what's to come.

"That whole 24 hours gives us time to get everything established so that we're not showing up after the rain event is already started and people are already in trouble," Abney said.

A big part of that preparation for the Texas A&M Task Force 1 is meeting with local response agencies and assessing the land for trouble areas.

"We can meet the locals and say, 'Where are your, where are the problems that you have most often, with a little bit of rain, or a lot of rain? We look at those places so that we can know how we are going to get in or get out," Keith Brown, water group supervisor of Texas A&M Task Force 1 said.

"Most of the areas and jurisdictions that we go to don't have robust water rescue teams but we're here to help, fill in the gap and provide that for them that they otherwise wouldn't have," Abney said.

Texas A&M Task Force 1 has boat squads stationed all over the gulf coast, stretching from Brownsville to Beaumont, as they anticipate heavy rains from the tropical storm.

"As a team, we're going to monitor where the rains fallen. It's hard to anticipate exactly where those needs are going to be but between us on the ground and back to the state operation center, they'll help us decide where we need to move to," Brown said.

"The storm could get a lot bigger. We're here to assist out the state of Texas however we can, and we'll be prepared for whatever comes," Abney said.

While reminding people to avoid standing waters and listen to weather reports and guidelines.

