Texas A&M spring football officially starts March 22

COLLEGE STATION, TX — Attention Aggieland!

Kyle Field is about to see a whole lot more! On April 17, the annual Maroon & White game will kick off after weeks of Aggie practices following Spring Break this year. Following COVID-19 safety protocols, the match at Kyle Field will still have a limited-capacity crowd.

Heading forward onto Sept 4, the Aggies will match up again Kent State for a home game here at Kyle Field. Following this, the Aggies will then face Colorado at their field in Denver. Finally, A&M will begin conference matches on Sept 25. against Arkansas at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington.