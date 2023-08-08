Texas A&M Forest Service raises State Wildfire Preparedness Level to Level 4

BRYAN, Texas — The Texas A&M Forest Service is raising the State Wildfire Preparedness Level to Level 4 after responding to 119 wildfires last week.

It's the second highest level that indicates wildfires are becoming more common and harder to fight since it requires more time and resources.

Triple digit temperatures and high wind increase chances of wildfires and makes them more resistant to firefighting.

No wildfires have been reported in Brazos County, but Texas A&M Forest Service Program Coordinator Cari Hines advises residents to be more aware of everyday actions like barbecuing that can start fires.

"Anything that humans do that produces heat or a spark can start a wildfire," Hines said.

She says driving over dry grass on ATV's or even parking on the side of the highway could cause fires since the underside of the car can produce heat. Also, while mowing the lawn, rocks can hit the bottom of the mower and create sparks, which can cause fires.

If you need to report a fire, call your local fire department.