Texas A&M first day enrollment numbers increased, totaled 72,982

Texas A&M University reported its fall enrollment numbers for the first day of class on Monday, Aug. 30.

With Aggies returning to in-person learning, enrollment for the first day of class in fall 2021 totaled 72,982 students; according to Texas A&M, with 12,459 students in the freshmen class alone. Numbers can still increase as registration remains open.

“It is exciting to once again be able to meet our students in the traditional instructional settings and even more exciting to welcome the university’s largest freshman class," said Mark Weichold, interim provost and executive vice president. "Texas A&M University has a long history of attracting the very best students and this class continues that tradition. Welcome!”

Happy first day of classes, and welcome back to Aggieland! 👍 #tamu pic.twitter.com/Nw8iQ9KVSn — Texas A&M University (@TAMU) August 30, 2021

First-day fall enrollment numbers increased by 2.6 percent from the official numbers of 2020's fall semester, according to the Texas A&M University Division of Enrollment & Academic Services, with an increasing number of students enrolling within the College of Engineering and the Mays Business School as planned.

“The demand for a Texas A&M degree continues to increase as does our ability to meet that demand for more students in more places,” said Joseph Pettibon, vice president for enrollment and academic services.