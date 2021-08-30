Mixed bag of excitement and caution: Fully in-person learning resumes at A&M

COLLEGE STATION, TEXAS — College Station is buzzing as Aggies returned to campus for fully in-person learning for the first time since before Spring Break in 2020.

There's some caution mixed in with a whole lot of excitement as Aggies returned to in-person learning on the first day of the fall semester.

Sara Sneed is a lot more excited this time around.

"I didn't really like doing online classes or anything, so being in-person is a lot better for me," said Sara Sneed, Texas A&M sophomore.

Learning was mostly online last year mixed with some hybrid options, but now students and staff are back to what they are used to.

"It feels really good honestly to be around other people and actually see people's faces and stuff and be back in the classroom. It's exciting... it's really exciting," said Emily Shoaff, Texas A&M junior.

For most upperclassmen, they've experienced college the way most have, in person, but for these freshmen, this bustling campus is all brand new.

"It feels good to be back at school because it's been a while since we have been back at school with a lot of people... So I like it," said Angelina Torres, Texas A&M freshman.

Torres and Luna haven't been inside a classroom since March of 2020, so Monday at Texas A&M felt different, yet familiar.

"Last night... it felt kind of surreal being able to go back just because we missed out on so much, but I like being here... it's just a big campus, it's a lot to get used to," Luna said.

While the university is not requiring vaccinations or mask-wearing, it is encouraging everyone to do their part to keep Aggieland safe.

