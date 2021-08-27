Texas A&M Defensive Lineman, Michael Clemons, on suspension following arrest

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — As reported by the Houston Chronicle, a Texas A&M football player has been arrested today by university police on multiple charges.

Michael Clemon, 24, a senior defensive end, has been charged with unlawful carrying of a weapon, failure to identify/giving false information, less than two ounces of marijuana possession, and driving with an invalid license.

Clemon has since been released from the Brazos County Jail after posting a combined bond of $11,400.

This is Clemon's second arrest this year after he was previously charged on May 18 for driving with an invalid license.

The A&M Football team is about to start their season, with their first home game being against Kent State on Sept. 4.

Clemons was in his sixth season as a college athlete, he becomes the second A&M defensive lineman to be arrested this year following the arrest of McKinnley Jackson in Aug.

The Houston Chronicle is reporting Clemons has been "indefinitely suspended from athletics activities per department policy"

