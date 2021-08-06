Texas A&M Defensive Lineman, McKinnley Jackson, on suspension following arrest

COLLEGE STATION, TEXAS — As reported by the Houston Chronicle, a Texas A&M sophomore defensive lineman was arrested and has since been released for possession of marijuana and a controlled substance.

McKinnley Jackson, 19, was arrested Aug 5. on a charge of a second-degree felony count of possession of a controlled substance and a misdemeanor charge of marijuana possession; according to Brazos County Jail records.

Jackson would later be released that same day from the Brazos County Jail after posting $22,000 in bond.

KRHD 25 News reached out to Alan Cannon with the Texas A&M Athletics Department to learn that Jackson has since been placed on indefinite suspension.

