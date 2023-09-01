Texas A&M, College Station Police Department gearing up for game day

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Gwen Gaffney usually goes to tailgate or heads to her seat at Kyle Field on game day.

She's a junior and knows how intense game day can get on campus with more traffic and more people.

"So game day, usually you can't drive anywhere. All the roads are super, just traffic everywhere, so you'll see a lot of people just walking around," Gaffney said.

But she's not too worried.

She's making sure she follows her own tips to stay safe at the game like drinking water and staying off the roads.

Texas A&M football kicks off the season with its first home game against the University of New Mexico Saturday, and the university and College Station Police Department is gearing up to help keep everyone safe.

In a statement, the department says it will have normal patrol shifts in the morning, afternoon and evening and will even have officers inside the stadium for additional security and to help direct pre-game and post-game traffic.

"Our community enhancement unit will be working with code enforcement for parking issues along the south of George Bush from Texas Avenue to Wellborn Road," the department wrote.

"Any vehicle found to be illegally parked will be towed."

Even Texas A&M is helping students stay safe in the heat.

Texas A&M Athletics is allowing students to bring an unopened, clear container of water up to a gallon in size and will have nine water refill stations around the stadium to encourage students to stay hydrated.

This is one piece of advice Gaffney gives to people who've never attended.

"I would also say if you're standing in the student section bend your knees, so you don't pass out and be careful who you accept drinks from, especially at those tailgates, you never know," Gaffney said.

Other students like sophomore Daniel Ashley says although he usually doesn't attend game day and instead opts for the library, he still knows how to stay safe and advises fans to get to the game hours early, park early, plan ahead and to have fun.

"Definitely plan with your friends how you’re gonna meet, when you’re gonna meet," Ashley said.

The stadium does sell water at the games and has refill stations on sections 122, 126, 132, 233, 235, 241, 334, 401 and 408.

The stadium even has cooling zones with fan, and buildings like the Memorial Student Center will be open on game day.

The City of Bryan is also offering free parking in Historic Downtown Bryan and will be shuttling fans to the stadium for free.