Texas A&M athlete killed in Grimes County crash after vehicle began to hydroplane, DPS says

The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a fatal two-vehicle crash on Saturday located on State Highway 105 just west of Plantersville.

Investigation revealed that a 2020 Nissan passenger car was traveling westbound when a 2019 Dodge, traveling eastbound at an unsafe speed, began to hydroplane.

The Dodge, operated by 18-year-old Chance Gibson of The Woodlands, went into the westbound lane striking the Nissan head-on, according to DPS.

Gibson was a freshman and track & field student-athlete from Texas A&M who had just completed his first semester. He was returning home from College Station for the holidays, said his family.

He was pronounced deceased in the scene by Grimes County Justice of the Peace Lester Underwood, according to DPS.

"The driver of the Nissan, Ann Taylor, 59, of San Antonio, was taken to St. Joseph Health Regional Hospital with incapacitating injuries," said DPS.

The investigation is ongoing at this time and no further information is available.