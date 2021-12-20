Watch
HometownBrazos County

Actions

Texas A&M student-athlete Chance Gibson dead after fatal car accident

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Texas A&M Athletics Communications
Chance Gibson (Texas A&M Athletic Department).PNG
Posted at 8:08 PM, Dec 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-19 21:09:20-05

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — A Texas A&M athlete is dead after a car accident Saturday.

Around 11:20 a.m. Chance Gibson died in an automobile accident as he was returning home from College Station for the holidays, said his family.

Gibson, a freshman, was a track & field student-athlete from The Woodlands who had just completed his first semester.

He had competed in the Aggie Opener 5k and the Texas A&M Invitational 8k this cross country season.

"Words cannot express the loss of Chance," Head Coach Pat Henry said.

"Chance was a great young person with a bright future. He will be missed by everyone that came in contact with him. It is a sad day for Texas A&M, and our hearts are broken for his family and friends."

Gibson was also a three-year letter-winner in cross country and track & field at The Woodlands High School.

"This is a tragic moment for the Gibson family, Texas A&M and for our cross country and track & field programs," said Ross Bjork, director of athletics.

"On behalf of everyone at Texas A&M Athletics, we offer sincere condolences to Chance's family, his teammates and his friends."

From an Aggie family, both his father and three of his uncles graduated from Texas A&M.

He is survived by his parents, Jana and Spencer Gibson, alongside his older sibling, Kara, and two younger siblings, Caden and Cambree.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.