Texas A&M student-athlete Chance Gibson dead after fatal car accident

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — A Texas A&M athlete is dead after a car accident Saturday.

Around 11:20 a.m. Chance Gibson died in an automobile accident as he was returning home from College Station for the holidays, said his family.

Gibson, a freshman, was a track & field student-athlete from The Woodlands who had just completed his first semester.

He had competed in the Aggie Opener 5k and the Texas A&M Invitational 8k this cross country season.

"Words cannot express the loss of Chance," Head Coach Pat Henry said.

"Chance was a great young person with a bright future. He will be missed by everyone that came in contact with him. It is a sad day for Texas A&M, and our hearts are broken for his family and friends."

Gibson was also a three-year letter-winner in cross country and track & field at The Woodlands High School.

"This is a tragic moment for the Gibson family, Texas A&M and for our cross country and track & field programs," said Ross Bjork, director of athletics.

"On behalf of everyone at Texas A&M Athletics, we offer sincere condolences to Chance's family, his teammates and his friends."

From an Aggie family, both his father and three of his uncles graduated from Texas A&M.

He is survived by his parents, Jana and Spencer Gibson, alongside his older sibling, Kara, and two younger siblings, Caden and Cambree.