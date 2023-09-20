TAMU students register to vote in Brazos County for National Voter Registration Day

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Xianling 'James' Kong remembers helping his father register to vote when he was 16-years-old.

"Growing up, my mom wasn’t a citizen but my dad was, but he didn’t really vote," Kong said.

"But recently in the past four years, my dad really started paying attention and stuff and that also got me interested in what's going on in our country."

When he saw his dad take the initiative, it made an impression on him about exercising his own right to vote.

That's why he's coming out for National Voter Registration Day Tuesday to register to vote in Brazos County.

Student voting groups Texas Rising and MOVE Texas TAMU chapter hosted a voter registration event outside the Memorial Student Center to register students like Kong.

He was one of several students that stopped by to register, but Brennen Cwantanophol, a student leader for Texas Rising, says anyone could register.

"It’s mostly students, you know, crossing and we’re trying to get as many people registered as possible," Cwantanophol said.

Both organizations say they want young people to realize how much power they hold when it comes to voting.

"We want college students to be educated and know that they do have a voice and they can make change locally and on the state and national levels," said treasurer for MOVE Texas TAMU, Davis Hibson.

It only took minutes to register.

All students needed was their state ID number and their address as proof of residence in the county to fill out a voter registration form.

Students received a copy of the form and lets the organizations handle the rest — mailing the form to the Brazos County Elections Administration Office and inviting students back to the center to vote.

Kong says the process will be more convenient for students like himself and Rosie Rimmer.

Rimmer also registered to vote to make sure she uses her voice, something her parents always taught her.

"My parents always taught me like always speak up for yourself, and I think part of voting is having your own voice," Rimmer said.

She says registering events like these help her avoid hours-long travel to her hometown to vote.

Both students say they plan to vote in all upcoming elections at the center.

"I really want to take every opportunity I can to get my voice out there, so I will be definitely voting whether it be local, statewide or national election," Kong said.

The center will be an early voting location this year, beginning Oct. 23 and ending Nov. 3. The location will also be open for voting on Election Day on Nov. 7 at the following dates and times.



Oct. 23-27 from 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Oct. 28 from 7 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Oct. 29 from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Oct. 30-Nov. 3 from 7 a.m.- 7 p.m.

Nov. 7 from 7 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Early voting will take place in room L526.

If you aren't registered to vote, you should visit the Brazos County Elections Administration Office, print out an online form and mail it to your local county elections office or request a form be sent to you via mail.