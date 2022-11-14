Suspects arrested in relation to 'suspicious deaths' from September: Bryan police

BRYAN, Texas — Two suspects have been arrested in connection to "suspicious deaths" reported in September, police said.

(Brazos County Jail Department) FILE: Bloom was arrested on multiple charges - including attempted burglary - on September 7, 2022.

Jalen Deshawn Bloom, 30, of Caldwell, Texas, has been arrested on three counts of capital murder and one count of injury to a child, according to the Bryan Police Department.

Ruth Ann Benavides, 42, of Hillsboro, Ohio, was also arrested on two counts of aggravated robbery and two counts of tampering with evidence, police said.

The two were wanted in connection with homicides reported on Sunday, September 4.

Around 6:28 p.m. that afternoon, officers were dispatched to the 3300 block of Silver Hill Road in response to a traffic accident, according to the Bryan Police Department.

Police said two deceased victims were found on the scene with apparent gunshot wounds.

Bryan police have since confirmed that a third victim was transported to St. Joseph's Hospital in Bryan for treatment.

At this time, the deceased's identities are being withheld until the next of kin is notified.

An investigation into this incident remains active and ongoing.