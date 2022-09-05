Bryan police investigating two 'suspicious deaths' overnight

BRYAN, Texas — The Bryan Police Department is currently investigating two suspicious deaths.

Officers are working a suspicious death of two people in the 3300 block of Silver Hill Road. Please avoid the area. The investigation is ongoing. pic.twitter.com/SEdDuFmjyK — Bryan Police Department (@BryanPolice) September 5, 2022

Police said sometime around 10 p.m. Sunday they were dispatched to the 3300 block of Silver Hill Road in Bryan, Texas.

No further details are available at this time.

An investigation into this incident remains active and ongoing.