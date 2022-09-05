Watch Now
HometownBrazos County

Actions

Bryan police investigating two 'suspicious deaths' overnight

Police
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
(Source: KXXV)
Police
Posted at 7:11 AM, Sep 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-05 08:18:18-04

BRYAN, Texas — The Bryan Police Department is currently investigating two suspicious deaths.

Police said sometime around 10 p.m. Sunday they were dispatched to the 3300 block of Silver Hill Road in Bryan, Texas.

click

No further details are available at this time.

An investigation into this incident remains active and ongoing.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.