Suspect wanted in connection to road rage shooting incident this July

Posted at 10:45 AM, Aug 04, 2021
COLLEGE STATION, TEXAS — The College Station Police Department is actively seeking Eduardo Reyes-Ortiz in connection with a road rage shooting that left two injured.

Reyes-Ortiz, 25, has two active warrants for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

On July 14, CSPD responded to a shooting call around 2 A.M. on Wellborn Road near the John Kimbrough Boulevard intersection.

According to court documents, Reyes-Ortiz was reportedly inside a white pickup truck alongside another male when the shooting occurred.

Police say the shooting was the result of a road rage incident that started at the Wellborn Road and University Dr intersection and escalated as both vehicles traveled southbound.

The two victims were later transported to a local hospital with suspected non-incapacitating injuries.

The suspect's vehicle was last seen in the area of Wellborn Road and George Bush Drive and Reyez-Ortiz was last seen in Brenham, Texas.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call CSPD investigators at 979-764-3600 or leave an anonymous tip through Brazos County Crime Stoppers at (979) 775-TIPS.

At the time of this publication, a cash reward is potentially available depending on if the information provided leads to an arrest.

