College Station Police say an apparent road rage shooting has sent two people to the hospital

COLLEGE STATION, TX — College Station Police say an apparent Road Rage Shooting occurred on Wednesday morning, July 14, 2021, during the 2 am hour on Wellborn Road near the John Kimbrough Boulevard intersection.

The suspect's vehicle was described as a white pickup truck occupied by a driver and a passenger, both male.

Police say the shooting stemmed from a road rage incident that began at the Wellborn Road and University Dr intersection. The shooting occurred as the suspect and the victim's vehicles traveled southbound on Wellborn near the John Kimbrough Boulevard intersection.

Both occupants, the driver and a passenger, in the victim's vehicle received gunshot wounds and are both suffering suspected non-incapacitating injuries. They were both transported to a local hospital.

The suspect's vehicle was last seen in the area of Wellborn Road and George Bush Drive.

If anyone has any information about this incident, you are encouraged to call investigators at 979-764-3600.

Anonymous calls can be made via Brazos County Crime Stoppers at (979) 775-TIPS.

