Suspect arrested in connection to fatal shooting of Houston deputy constable

HOUSTON, Texas — An arrest has been made in connection with the fatal shooting of Houston Deputy Constable Kareem Atkins.

Deputy Atkins, 30, was ambushed from behind while trying to arrest another person for suspected robbery this October at a Houston nightclub.

The male suspect was also arrested on attempted murder charges for shooting at two other Precinct 4 deputies.

"We want to thank the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office for their collaboration, and the outstanding work for our HPD homicide detectives," said Houston P.D.

More information is expected to be released Monday at a media briefing.

UPDATE: A suspect has been arrested in the Oct 16 fatal shooting of @Pct4Constable Deputy Kareem Atkins and wounding of two other deputies. #hounews @FBCSO https://t.co/N5ygD89UQv pic.twitter.com/tZTcVkSR2s — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) December 12, 2021

