Houston deputy constable shot dead Saturday began career in College Station

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — A Houston deputy constable shot dead this Saturday worked for the College Station Police Department back in 2018.

The shooting occurred around 2:15 a.m. at 45 North Bar and Lounge in Houston.

Deputy Constable Kareem Atkins, 30, was ambushed from behind while trying to arrest another person for suspected robbery.

Two other deputy constables present were also injured in the ambush shooting.

One deputy was shot in the back while the other was shot in the foot, according to Mark Herman, Harris County constable precinct 4.

It is unclear whether any deputy returned fire.

One deputy remains hospitalized in critical condition as of Sunday afternoon.

Houston authorities have since taken one person into custody, but authorities are not certain whether the person was a suspect or a witness.

Houston PD continues its search for a man believed to be the shooter.

Deputy Constable Atkins can be seen below participating in CSPD's 'Kiddie Academy' back in 2018.

At the event, CSPD officers interacted with local elementary kids, let them explore their cop vehicles, and received special 'survival kits' from them as well.

Officer Kareem Atkins and Corporal Garrett Birdwell got to visit with some students today at Kiddie Academy. The students were excited to spend some time with us, explore our 🚔, and give a bunch of ‘survival kits’ for our officers! 💙👍 #KiddieAcademyKindness pic.twitter.com/gm2dMWcglu — College Station Police Department (@CSTXPolice) July 27, 2018

