Spots still open for Boys and Girls Club of the Brazos Valley football camp

BRYAN, Texas — Kids aged six through 12 are getting the opportunity to learn football from some of the best in Aggieland.

Maria Trevino with the Boys and Girls Club is excited for the kids to hit the field with these top-level players.

“The players are working hard to put together skills and drills of passing, throwing, footwork, and speed and agility," Trevino said.

"Getting to have that education and knowledge from those on the field and playing at a really high level is really impactful for the area youth interested in football.”

Aggie Defensive Backs Will Smoot and Alex Zettler will be leading the camp at Merrill Green Stadium later this week.

Anyone interested can sign up here.