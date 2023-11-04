Somerville non-profit reflects on impact of donations ahead of 38th annual Lyons Club Christmas Cottage

SOMERVILLE, Texas — Karen Richie spends her day listening to the community.

She is a director at S.A.A.M., Somerville Area Assistance Ministries, a non-profit organization that has provided clothing, food, hygiene items and utility assistance since 1995.

"All of this [energy bills] was so sky-high this year, I mean, people we've never seen were coming in asking us for help," said Richie. "A lot of people lost their jobs this year, and it's really unfortunate."

But it's not possible without donations.

"We're a non-profit, and we have been doing very well. The community is very generous," Richie said.

They know they can count on one donation each year from the Lyons Extension Club.

The organization is hosting its 38th annual Christmas Cottage fundraiser Friday.

"We try to see where the needs are and help how we can," Peggy Robinson, the president of the club.

The organization sells Christmas gifts, clothing, decorations, artwork, trinkets and desserts — all made by local vendors.

They even sell tickets for the Burleson County EEA Council raffle.

Robinson said they make about $2,000 dollars each year.

"It doesn't seem like a whole lot, but to us, it's considerable," Robinson said.

But one portion is enough for Richie.

"It gives us more funds to assist," Richie said. "I know we have gotten things, you know, craft things, they'll donate them to us, and we sell them and help the community with those funds."

The money also goes toward 4-H scholarships to high school seniors and the Somerville Volunteer Fire Department.

Robinson and other club members are happy to assist.

"The group has a lot of fun, they get to know each other and get close, and it's just a fun group to be with," she said.

The Christmas Cottage will be open Saturday from 9 a.m.- 5 p.m. at the American Legion Hall in Somerville.

S.A.A.M. is open Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. for assistance and donations.