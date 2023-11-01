Somerville business owner, teacher sells last Klondike 'Choco Taco' ice creams for $2,000

SOMERVILLE, Texas — Darryl Ellis wears two hats.

He is a P.E. teacher at Somerville ISD during the week, and on weekends he is the owner of Street Sweets, an ice cream truck business.

But this time, he's combining his professions for a fundraiser.

He is selling his last three Klondike Choco Taco ice creams for $2,000 total—$500 for the first two and $1,000 for the last—and he is donating the proceeds to the district.

"It's a craze in the ice cream world. I went out and bought as many boxes as I could, and I sold them throughout the year, and at the end, I had three, and I was like 'What can I do with these Choco Tacos to help the community?'" Ellis said.

The Choco Taco is frozen treat with a chocolate-swirled vanilla cream center with a chocolate and nut topping stuffed into a sugar cone waffle in the shape of a taco shell.

Klondike discontinued it in July 2022 after selling the treat for nearly 40 years.

Since then, social media users have expressed disappointment, going on a hunt for the frozen treat.

"This actually is my favorite ice cream on the bus, truck," he said.

He came up with the idea three months ago, but donating to the district is nothing new.

Superintendent Eric Holton said the district regularly receives donations from organizations.

"It helps out our campuses tremendously just because it gives them money to put directly back into their students," Holton said.

But Ellis' idea is unique.

"This is the first time I've ever had anything like this happen for sure," Holton said.

Ellis plans to donate the money toward the band, athletic and elementary and intermediate school activity programs.

"It feels good to give back to the community I grew up in and just something fun and different to do," Ellis said.

He said he has already received offers for the ice cream.

He and his co-workers are contributing $500 in funds toward the first bar and plan to give it to a student in the school.

Though, he has no doubt that the rest will sell.

"With what the craze is and with it being a fundraiser, I feel like we could easily get those sold," Ellis said. "If people go after a cake auction for $7,000 or something, then I think we'll be able to do this for this community."