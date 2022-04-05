Social Media Community Reacts To Fire At Chicken Oil Company Restaurant

BRYAN, Texas — The Chicken Oil Company has been serving up burgers, beers, and memories in Bryan since 1977.

The community of Bryan/College Station are still stunned Monday by the fire of the popular restaurant that happened Sunday evening.

When the news broke about the fire on social media, those closest to the restaurant were quick to respond locally…even thousands of miles away.

Texas A&M Alumni Kenny Ryan, who lives thousands of miles away in Seattle, Washington responded concerned on Twitter. Ryan told KRHD News he is sad to see what happened to his former college hangout spot.

“When I heard there had been a fire at The Chicken Oil Company, I was sad…like still now, I get a little shiver of sadness. That place has just so many warm memories to me and it would be so sad to think it’s gone. I’m so happy to see it survived and I just hope they’re able to reopen someday…”

The Chicken Company’s legacy is even felt from former employees like Mark McElwain, who reflected on his time there in the late 90’s and said his memories were always of customers sharing memories at the table.

“It was always an atmosphere that people were happy to be in. To hear about this fire, obviously is a bummer and hopefully they’ll be able to reopen again and share those memories again.”

The owners said on their Facebook page the restaurant will be “closed for an undetermined amount of time” and thanked first responders for being quick to action and said “this could have been a lot worse.”