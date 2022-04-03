Watch
HometownBrazos County

Actions

Chicken Oil Company in Bryan catches on fire: officials

Brittany DeFran KRHD.jpg
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Brittany DeFran
Brittany DeFran KRHD.jpg
Posted at 6:11 PM, Apr 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-03 19:17:51-04

BRYAN , Texas — An iconic Aggieland restaurant has caught fire Sunday afternoon, said officials.

At 5:15 p.m., firefighters were dispatched to The Chicken Oil Company restaurant located on the 3600 Block of South.

"Nobody was inside the restaurant at the time of the fire," said The Chicken Oil Company.

"We will be closed for an undetermined amount of time. Thank you for your thoughts and prayers."

Commuters are being asked to avoid the area.

No further information is available at this time.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.