Chicken Oil Company in Bryan catches on fire: officials

BRYAN , Texas — An iconic Aggieland restaurant has caught fire Sunday afternoon, said officials.

At 5:15 p.m., firefighters were dispatched to The Chicken Oil Company restaurant located on the 3600 Block of South.

"Nobody was inside the restaurant at the time of the fire," said The Chicken Oil Company.

"We will be closed for an undetermined amount of time. Thank you for your thoughts and prayers."

Commuters are being asked to avoid the area.

No further information is available at this time.