Senior citizens learn about healthcare resources in Milam County at expo

ROCKDALE, Texas — When Albert Isom first moved to Rockdale five years ago, he didn't know what healthcare services were available in town.

He stayed in his apartment only going back and forth to work for four years.

He is a disabled army veteran who served between 1976-1979 and got injured after playing sports, and he needed care.

"You know what you should have but you have to climb through these hoops and do that. I’m at 90 percent, but I'm unemployable," Isom said.

But he's finally finding the care he and his wife need at the Milam County Expo hosted at the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6525 Wednesday.

Resource and Immunization Specialist for the Area Agency on Aging Rosa Hernandez says it's the first time her organization and the Hill County Community Action group hosted the event since the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We put this on for people not only for the vendors to understand all the services that are available, but for the community to know, they’re not alone," she said. "To know that no matter what situation they're facing that somebody is there to help them."

Hernandez says it's been hard finding care in the community since its only hospital, Little River Healthcare, closed in 2018 due to bankruptcy.

The nearest hospitals are in the next counties over located nearly 25 miles away in Burleson County, about 35 miles away in Lee County, about 45 miles away in Williamson County and 71 miles away in Bell County.

But Hernandez is trying to connect seniors like Isom connect with as many health providers in the community as possible.

"When they hear about it from their friends that were here, then they realize, 'Oh, i need that' or 'Oh, i know someone who needs that,'" Hernandez said.

She invited behavioral health providers to address mental health and hospice groups to help them prepare for after-care.

Representatives from Cedar Health Behavioral Health Hospital and Standards Home Health say it's their first time representing their companies at the event, but they've already reached many seniors.

Luke Potts, a representative from Cedar Crest Behavioral Health Hospital, is happy to inform residents about mental health services that aren't often provided in small counties like Milam County.

"I really hope our message got across that when it comes to mental health, there are resources here. There are resources close for people to take advantage of when they are having a tough time," Potts said.

Standards Home Health Representative Velia Garcia says there are already people asking her for care ahead of upcoming surgeries and procedures.

"It’s a small community. We know each other, but by mouth, they bring friends and we grow," Garcia said.

They even had speakers talk to seniors about Medicare and veterans benefits and door prizes.

But Isom was able to find more information about providers in the area and the benefits his wife can receive.

But he can only imagine what life is like for seniors who can't come out to events like this.

"Some of the seniors around here, they can’t go out and find it. They don’t have the information needed that you can get right here," Isom said.

Seniors who missed the event and are in need of services can contact the Area Agency on Aging at (254)770-2330, the Rockdale Senior Citizens Center or Hernandez at (254) 624-5050.