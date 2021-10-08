Search continues into 3rd day for missing boy in Grimes County

PLANTERSVILLE, Texas — A massive search continues for a missing 3-year-old boy out of Grimes County.

Christopher Ramirez was last seen around 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 6 in the 10,000 block of Deer Park Lane in Plantersville.

In a press conference Friday morning, Sheriff Don Sowell said searches for the boy went on through the night.

Sowell said they currently do not have any information or needs on his whereabouts.

The teams are continuing to go over the same spots and areas they were searching on Thursday without any leads.

A fresh team replaced the nighttime search crew and they will be expanding the searching area.

Officials are continuing to interview family and extended family to confirm where they were at the time the boy went missing.

Sheriff Sowell said that they had not been receiving any tips from the public, making the search more frustrating.

Founder and Director of Texas EquuSearch, Tim Miller, is assisting law enforcement agencies with locating the boy saying, "we're here until we find him."

The mother of a missing 3-year-old boy in Grimes County says she believes her son was abducted. However, law enforcement officials say foul play or abduction is not suspected at this time.

Christopher was last seen wearing a lime green shirt, unidentified shorts, and red Mickey Mouse shoes. He is 3 feet tall, with brown hair, and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Grimes County Sheriff's Office at (936) 873-215.