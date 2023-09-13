Salvation Army encourages natural disaster, emergency preparedness during Emergency Preparedness Month

BRYAN, Texas — September marks National Emergency Preparedness Month, a time that raises awareness to the importance of preparing for natural disasters and other emergencies.

Some Texans, like Temple resident, Beth Nash didn't know about the awareness, but she's always prepared.

Her father was a fireman and taught her to be prepared for potential natural disasters like tornadoes.

"We always keep cases of water on-hand and non-perishable foods," Nash said.

She even has designated areas in her home to shelter from disasters.

The Salvation Army of Bryan-College Station is also encouraging residents to prepare for emergencies like Nash.

Corp Officer Luis Villanueva says emergencies can happen at any time, and it's best to be ready.

“Emergencies can happen anytime so that’s why it’s important that you have an action plan that help you if something happens," Villanueva said. "It could be a fire in your apartment. It could be somebody that is having a heart attack."

He says residents should first come up with a plan in case of emergencies.

Residents should keep a record of phone numbers for family members and first responders like the fire and police department.

They should also pack an emergency kit or backpack including essential items like bottled water, non-perishable foods, a flashlight, batteries and medications and keep it near the door for easy accessibility.

Families should even consider packing other items like diapers or baby formula if they have small children.

He even encourages residents to learn CPR in case of medical emergencies.

"As far as for this, it’s something you can find in your home. It’s something you can do yourself," Villanueva said.

Though Nash says she possibly cannot get more prepared than she already is, she is making sure to teach her children what she knows.

"We talk about safety and preparedness a lot, and since we home school, that’s one of the things we do periodically," Nash said.

Villanueva encourages residents to prepare even outside the month of September and to visit the Salvation Army office for more information about preparing.