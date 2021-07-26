Salvation Army Bryan/College Station helping locals beat the summer heat

BRYAN, TEXAS — This summer didn't start off with blazing temperatures in the Brazos Valley, but we are starting to see those numbers climb this week. That's why it's important to stay hydrated and know what resources are available.

As someone who works days outside in the oil fields, Kyle Graves knows how dangerous the sun can be.

"The heat is something you have to manage and be aware of all the time," Graves, a resident shared with KRHD 25 News.

That's why he says it's important to pay attention.

"If you're dehydrated, the first clue is a headache, so be on the lookout for a headache," Graves added.

When the summer heat is unbearable, The Salvation Army is a safe place to go and catch a break from the heat.

"Whatever that need is, we are here to serve," Bridget Lenhardt, director of development, Salvation Army Bryan/College Station shared.

The local non-profit offers a cooling station where people can rehydrate- It's actually one of the many ways the Salvation Army helps all year long.

"In the wintertime we provide heaters. In the summertime, we provide the cooling stations, as well as the fan. So, we are here to serve the community," Lenhardt said.

"A cooling station, a cooling area, it means a lot. So, the fact that these guys are offering that is pretty meaningful and bless them for doing that," Graves mentioned.

Salvation Army also gives out free fans to people in need.

Salvation Army Bryan/College Station:

