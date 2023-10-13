Rockdale ISD extends Distinguished Alumni Award nomination deadline to Oct. 15

ROCKDALE, Texas — Rockdale ISD is extending nominations for its Distinguished Alumni Award until Oct. 15.

The district created the award in 2019 and awards former students who attended Rockdale High School and Aycock High School.

It's a way to recognize and celebrate the achievements of former students in the district.

Previous winners have become astronauts, judges, actors and even made strides in healthcare.

Director of Communications Rebecca King said nominees must be at least 35-years-old and have graduated from Rockdale or Aycock High School.

"We want to honor them and their achievements, but also, we want to serve as models and inspire our students and challenge our students that we have right now," King said.

Winners will be recognized in a ceremony in February with past winners and school board members and be able to participate in a Q&A with current students.

To nominate alumni, you can visit the district's website.