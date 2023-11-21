Rockdale businesses to host first responder appreciation event

ROCKDALE, Texas — Oakstone Real Estate, Hodge Podge, Etc. and The Office Steakhouse are sponsoring its first appreciation event for Milam County first responders.

They plan to serve free coffee, hot cocoa and pastries.

Sponsor Shannon Kornegay says the idea came from Cameron's "Cops and Coffee" event hosted once a month.

She and Juan Rubio, the owner of The Office Steakhouse, decided to ask local business owners like Meggins Scheel, the owner of Main Street Bookshop, to host the event in Rockdale.

Kornegay says they're expecting personnel from the Cameron Police Department, Milano Volunteer Fire Department , Milam County Sherriff's Office and Rockdale Police Department to attend.

"It's a great setting, great time, great time of year for us to do that," Kornegay said.

They hope it becomes an annual event.

"We feel like we wanted to participate in giving back, giving thanks for these guys and their participation in our safety," Scheel said.

They will host the event at Main Street Bookshop Tuesday and at Moon Brew Coffee Shop Wednesday from 8:30-10 a.m. and encourage the community to attend.