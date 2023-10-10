Rockdale Animal Shelter offering discounts on dogs for Adopt a Shelter Dog Month

ROCKDALE, Texas — The Rockdale Animal Shelter is reducing the price of its dogs for Adopt a Shelter Dog Month.

October marks the month to encourage people to adopt rescue or sheltered dogs.

Shelter Manager Karen Janes says all the dogs are spayed, neutered, vaccinated and micro-chipped.

The shelter is only charging the $135 for male dogs and $145 for female dogs, which is the cost for spaying and neutering.

The shelter is also including a dog toy and treats with the adoption.

But she says it's hard to find people to adopt dogs in Milam County where most people are already owners.

"When I have an event in town, very few are adopted through the whole year because everyone has a pet already," Janes said.

"There's not really a big demand in a big town."

But she's trying to get as many dogs adopted as she can.

She's even planning to attend the Eighth Annual Pet Adoption Extravaganza and bring at least 10 dogs with her, so they can find permanent homes.

She plans to reduce prices even more.

"The majority of our dogs are like Abby, very sweet, very calm," Janes said.

"We do have some with a little more excited but for the most part, they’re very loving dogs and they just want attention. They just want love."

The adoption extravaganza will be held at the Bell County Expo Center Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m.- 5 p.m., but the shelter is open from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.