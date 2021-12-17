Riesel police: Officer shot during traffic stop, no charges filed

RIESEL, Texas — New details have been released about a shooting incident on Highway 6 that injured a police officer in November.

Officer Bell Patrick Bellringer with the Riesel Police Department was shot in his left elbow while conducting a traffic stop, police said.

Police Chief Danny Krumnow told 25 News his officer had stopped a car that was traveling 100 mph.

Upon investigation, the scent of marijuana was detected and Officer Bellringer notified the suspect that their vehicle was going to be inspected.

However, when asked to exit the vehicle, one of the suspects shot in him the elbow. The gun used was an AK-47 variant pistol, police said.

"This thing will go through of ballistic vests," said Krumnow during a press conference. "Probably both sides, the pistol or rifle, whatever you wanna call it."

Officer Bellringer was transported via ambulance to Baylor Scott & White - Hillcrest with non-life-threatening injuries.

He was released two weeks later after completing minor surgery and has since returned to work.

The case has been sent over to the McLennan County District Attorney's Office, police said.

"As of yet, I know of no charges being filed against the persons inside the car," said Krumnow. "I'm not too happy that there's not gonna be any kind of consequences at all for the actions, but that's where the case is."

A grand jury is expected to determine what charges could potentially be filed.

"The public needs to realize how dangerous it is to be out working on those roads. I mean, every day," said Krumnow. "You gotta be aware that these police officers are dealing with some pretty difficult times these days."

To watch the full press conference, continue below: