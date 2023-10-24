Residents voice concerns about traffic, safety at 'Live at the Station' music festival over the weekend

SNOOK, Texas — When Greg Stasny and his wife decided to leave their home for an evening drive, they could hardly get out of their driveway.

They live along a county road in Snook, but he's never seen as much traffic along his road in his 20 years of living there.

"We couldn't even leave our property without backtracking and going reverse down county roads, considerably out of our way," Stasny said.

"We also saw hundreds more vehicles coming in the same direction."

His road was filled with people heading to Live at the Station's concert at The Legendary Snook Rodeo & Starlight Ballroom Saturday.

Flatland Cavalry, Treaty Oak Revival and Jacob Stelly performed, but Zach Bryan headlined the event.

Now, he and other residents are voicing their concerns to the Burleson County Commission at comissioner's court.

The concert wasn't on the agenda, but they allowed comments from residents at 9 a.m. Monday.

Burleson County Judge Keith Schroeder says the event organizers planned out everything to avoid traffic, creating a traffic plan and even advising people to take alternate routes, avoiding F.M. 60 East and F.M. 3058.

However, some things just went wrong.

"The same gentleman who does the traffic design for Texas A&M football games was actually doing the traffic design for this event, so in my position, that was encouraging," Schroeder said.

"I think one of the miscalculations was so much of the traffic was coming from Bryan-College Station."

This isn't the first time the area has experienced excessive traffic from first-time events.

Schroeder says the Chilifest, a popular two-day music festival, experienced traffic problems when first starting off in the county.

The event has been in Snook for over 20 years and uses shuttles to help with traffic.

Schroeder says larger-scale events like Saturday's concert could indicate a problem with the county's infrastructure.

The city is already expanding F.M. 60 into a four-lane road, which Schroeder says could play a role in traffic control for future events, but he says he doesn't want to deny anyone from hosting an event.

Schroeder only cares about safety, which he feels the event met.

"Our biggest deal is to make sure they have a safe event, and I do feel like they did check all the boxes that was required for them to have a safe event," Schroeder said.

"That’s the thing we can’t deny an event on."

Residents didn't just express concerns about the traffic.

Other residents say they saw people walking and driving along both shoulders of the road, public intoxication, and trash along the road.

Stasny isn't sure what could be done to fix the problem, but suggests adding more police presence during the event.

"Had I not been a local, I don’t know what someone who got thrust in that situation and didn’t know how to respond to it," Stasny said.

"I have no idea what they would’ve done — probably pulled over on the side of the road and slept."

The organizers are already planning a two-day event for 2024.

15ABC reached out to event organizers and is waiting for a response.

Judge Schroeder says the commission will revisit the issue at upcoming commissioner court meetings.