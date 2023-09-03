Residents, visitors spend big bucks ahead of TAMU game, boosting local economy

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Miranda Ramirez has to stop by two more stores before she is ready for Texas A&M's first home football game against the University of New Mexico Saturday.

But she's already spent at least $100 at her first stop at Sam's Club, and she's expecting to spend about the same at her next stops.

"This is our first stop, and we've already spent over a $100, so I think that we're going to hit over $100 at every other store, and we've got two more stops," Ramirez said. "So, it definitely adds up quick."

She's lived in College Station for seven years and knows football season is always a big expense.

She sometimes attends the game and tailgates.

"If you're going to tailgate, you're definitely going to add up if you're supplying the foods, the drinks and whatnot," Ramirez said.

But Jeremiah Cook, the tourism manager for Visit College Station, said Ramirez's spending helps the local economy, and football season is a time many local businesses look forward to.

"We know that all of those dollars are coming into the local economy, and they're helping our local businesses stay open," Cook said.

The City of College Station brings in thousands of dollars each year, but he says it can vary depending on the game and what people buy.

The revenue doesn't just come from grocery shopping, but it also comes from eating at restaurants and staying at hotels.

"You have day games. You have night games. You have SEC opponents. You have non-conference opponents," Cook said. "Every one of those variables are going to affect when our hotels are full...when our restaurants are full. Is it the breakfast crowd? Is it the dinner crowd?"

Ramirez said she has a long list to things to get like fruits and grab-and-go snacks like pretzels.

But she's still excited to celebrate the game from home this time.

"Let’s win some games and blow out the stadium and have some fun," she said.

Cook said visitors and residents can attend the grand opening of Visit College Station's new Visitor Center at 1207 Texas Avenue and the inaugural hometown tailgate event before the game from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday for more information about what the city offers.