Residents find newfound appreciation for officers, learn about law enforcement in Citizens Sheriff's Academy

BRYAN, Texas — Bryan resident Marcie Zalmanek has always had an appreciation for law enforcement.

Officers have helped her out with problems under her own roof.

"I’m originally from Michigan, and I came from not so happy marriage. My ex-husband was an alcoholic, so I dealt with police for domestic," Zalmanek said.

After signing up for the Brazos County Sheriff's Office Citizen Sheriff's Academy, she's appreciating what officers do even more.

Zalmanek is one of several community members who signed up for the program to get a glimpse of the lives of officers and better understand what the agency does.

Public Information Officer David Wilcox says the department has been offering the program for years.

"It gives us an opportunity to connect with our community in a positive manner," Wilcox said.

The program lasts eight weeks, starting with an introduction, then moving into civil services, the patrol division, criminal investigations division, special teams and crisis negotiations team.

This week residents learned about patrol practices, efforts toward community connection and technology like body cams and drones.

They even got an exclusive look at the office's newest patrol car, enhanced with special materials for increased safety.

Wilcox says the program allows honest conversations and gives the community the opportunity to ask questions.

"Often times, we get to see a lot of stuff from Hollywood, or we get to see a lot of stuff from online, and we don't really get a chance to meet with our local police or our local Sheriff's office," Wilcox said.

"Providing the opportunity for people to actually come and see these things and ask questions if they have them, shake hands, and meet the person that runs our patrol division, meet the person that runs our criminal investigation division, meet the sheriff."

The program is even helping residents like Christopher Tilley.

He is an IT systems analyst for the City of Bryan, and he says he is learning how officers use the technology he supports like computer-aided dispatch and mapping.

He's also appreciating what officers do, too.

"You don't really understand the full breadth of what they have to do on a day-to-day. You know, you don't understand what their 12-hour shift is like," Tilley said.

So far, Zalmanek and Tilley have gotten to learn what happens in the agency every Tuesday starting from the 911 call to the jail system.

They both hope to learn even more.

"I mean, I think it’s awesome. I think everyone should take this class," Zalmanek said.