Reservations open for Cougar fan bus to 2021 State Championship

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The College Station High School Cougar Club is accepting reservations for fan buses to the 2021 State Championship.

At $25 per seat, the organization is hoping to raise funds by filling up a record-breaking five buses.; the previous goal was set in 2017, with four charter buses filled.

To sign up today, click here.

The bus will depart at 2 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 17. from the College Station High School to the AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

KRHD News wants to tell your stories from the Brazos Valley.

If you have news, a feature, sports, or other ideas, please send them to yourstories@krhdnews.com

“LIKE” 25 NEWS KRHD ON FACEBOOK FOR ALL THE LATEST BRAZOS VALLEY STORIES!