Reservations open for Cougar fan bus to 2021 State Championship

Posted at 3:09 PM, Dec 13, 2021
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The College Station High School Cougar Club is accepting reservations for fan buses to the 2021 State Championship.

At $25 per seat, the organization is hoping to raise funds by filling up a record-breaking five buses.; the previous goal was set in 2017, with four charter buses filled.

To sign up today, click here.

The bus will depart at 2 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 17. from the College Station High School to the AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

