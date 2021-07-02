RELLIS fireworks show to welcome thousands, feature drones

BRYAN, TX — The Texas A&M University System’s RELLIS campus hosted its first-ever drive-in fireworks show last year. With approximately 10,000 attendees, the university system decided to bring the family-friendly event back for 2021 – this time, with drones.

Sunday at 9 p.m., the community is invited to enjoy a large fireworks and lights display at the RELLIS campus in Bryan. Attendees will be able to enjoy the show from their vehicles, completely free of charge.

"We have about 4,000 parking places at RELLIS campus that will surround where the fireworks will be," said Billy Hamilton, deputy chancellor for the Texas A&M University System. "So there will be plenty of parking, and the cars will be socially [distanced]. We’re still spacing them out every six feet, [but] you can get out of your car if you want. We’re not in the same situation we were last year."

The university system hosted this event last July with hopes of providing the community with a safe experience they could enjoy, despite the restrictions of the pandemic. Aiming to draw more community attention to the RELLIS campus, organizers decided to keep the event going, this time with even more bells and whistles.

“The chancellor wanted this to be the biggest fireworks show the Brazos Valley has ever seen," Hamilton said.

Last year’s event was so heavily attended, many people elected to park on the sides of highways leading up to the campus. Though RELLIS will be opening more parking spots this year, organizers suggest planning ahead to secure a spot for the production.

"If you can get there a little earlier, don’t wait," suggested Hamilton. "If you wait till 8:30 p.m., you’re going to be backed up on [Highway] 47.”

For those who don't feel like making the drive out to the show, there’s another option available; watching the fireworks live-streamed through links on the RELLIS website.

Texas A&M alumna Kimberly Wu hasn’t been able to visit College Station for five years, since she moved to the East Coast. Though she’ll be attending the capitol’s fireworks show on the National Mall, she’s happy she can watch fireworks over Aggieland, online.

“I think that if I did actually get the opportunity, I would stream [the RELLIS show] live, just because I’ve never seen it in person," Wu said. "And it would be really cool to see it streamed live.”

For more information on attending or watching the fireworks show, click here!

“LIKE” 25 NEWS KRHD ON FACEBOOK FOR ALL THE LATEST BRAZOS VALLEY STORIES!”