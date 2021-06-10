RELLIS Campus to host free 4th of July drive-in firework show

BRYAN, TX — It's official, for the 2nd year in a row, the RELLIS Campus will be hosting a free 4th of July drive-in-style fireworks show.

This year, viewers are in for an extra-special treat... as drones will be added!

"You also may be surprised how much RELLIS Campus has changed over this past year – construction of this one-of-a-kind location continues. But we still have space for thousands of cars to view our firework show." Interim President Sharp wrote in a news release.

A drive-in event, there will be no admission charge and thousands of spaces will be available for cars to park and view the firework show.

