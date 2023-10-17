Project SNIP, Haven Animal Rescue of Texas offering free microchips, other pet services

CALDWELL, Texas — Project SNIP and Haven Animal Rescue of Texas offered free microchips and other services Monday at the Burleson County Expo Center in Caldwell to curb overpopulation.

Volunteers and veterinarians microchipped, vaccinated, spayed and neutered nearly 40 dogs and cats.

The organizations host the event every month.

Haven Animal Rescue of Texas provides the microchips, and Project SNIPs provides reduced-price spaying and neutering, letting people pay what they can and paying the remaining cost.

President of Project SNIP Tracy Kellar says the services combat over population, a growing issue in the county.

The microchip also helps the owner find missing pets. In case of a lost tag or collar, organizations can scan the animal's microchip to get in contact with the owner.

"A lot of people in our county, they take in strays. We have a lot of strays and dumped animals, and they take them in and they don't have the means to get them necessarily spayed and neutered," Kellar said.

"Then, they end up with puppies or kittens, and then it just gets snowballed from there. So, what we do is we offer it one day a month and we try to get as many done as we can."

Kellar says its November clinic is already full, but people wishing to get their pets vaccinated can make an appointment for the clinic on Dec. 4 by messaging Project SNIP on Facebook or calling the organization at 512-957-1576.