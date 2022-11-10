Police: Reports of zip-ties on trash cans have no link to criminal activity, sexual assault investigations

Law enforcement in Bryan-College Station have determined that recent reports of zip-ties being placed on trash cans have no link to criminal activity.

This comes after Bryan police began investigating two sexual assaults that occurred in the city. The suspect in the two separate sexual assault incidents is still at large.

"There are no other sexual assault reports in the City of College Station nor on the Texas A&M Campus linked to the investigation that is ongoing in Bryan," said police.

The Bryan, College Station, and Texas A&M University police departments all received calls about the zip-ties, according to a press release.

"We have looked into these reports and determined that there is no link to any criminal activity nor do they pose any credible threat," said the Bryan police department.

The release reminded the community to "stay vigilant at all times, lock your doors and windows, and report any suspicious activity."