Male suspect wanted on multiple sexual assault charges: Bryan police

BRYAN, Texas — Bryan police are searching for an unidentified male suspect wanted for sexual assault.

The suspect is described as a Black male, medium to athletic build, 5’6” to 6’0 feet tall, according to the Bryan Police Department.

Police said the suspect is considered to be "armed and dangerous."

"Due to the suspect being at large, we encourage our community to ensure they secure their home, including locking their doors," Bryan police said.

Police said the suspect is wanted for two separate sexual assaults over this weekend.

The first occurred early Saturday morning, the second early this morning, Bryan police said.

The assaults were reported to have occurred in the area near Southwest Bryan between Wellborn and Texas Avenue.

"The Bryan Police Department had extra patrols in the area early this morning along with other tactical techniques to help identify and arrest this suspect," Bryan police said in a statement.

"These steps will continue until the suspect is arrested."

Anyone with information concerning this suspect is being asked to contact Bryan police at 979-361-3888.

"We ask the public not to confront a suspect, but rather contact 911." Bryan police said.