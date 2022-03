LEON COUNTY, Texas — A Leon County man's body has been discovered nearly 9-months after his disappearance, said police.

Matthew Jason Halley, 41, was last seen on Saturday, June 26, at the 7500 blk of FM 39.

Halley's body was discovered Saturday in the Flynn area, according to the Leon County Sheriff's Department.

No official cause of death has been announced yet.

This investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Leon County Sheriff's Office at 903-536-2749.