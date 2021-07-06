Missing Person: 41-year-old from Normangee

NORMANGEE, TX — The Leon County Sheriff's Department is asking for the public's help in locating a missing 41-year-old last seen in Normangee.

Matthew Jason Halley was last seen on Saturday, June 26, at the 7500 blk of FM 39.

At the time of this publication, it is believed that he could still be in the Leon or Madison County area.

Matthew is described as having brown hair and blue eyes and is reportedly 5'11 at 240 lbs.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Leon County Sheriff's Office at 903-536-2749.

