Police: Houston man confesses to having sex with 11-year-old he met gaming online

BRYAN, Texas — A Houston man has been arrested on charges of aggravated sexual assault of a child, police said.

At 3:20 p.m. officers responded to an alley between Hartford Drive and Meir Lane on reports of a suspicious vehicle.

Upon investigation, officers located Six Then Min, 18, inside the 2015 Kia Optima with an 11-year-old girl.

Both Min and the underage girl were found naked below the waist, police said.

The two later admitted to having engaged in sexual intercourse with each other.

Min reportedly met the girl online through a computer game last November and was aware of her being underage, police said.

He told police that this is the first time the two have had sexual intercourse, despite his numerous trips to see her before.

Min is currently being held at the Brazos County Detention Center with bond set at $12,000.