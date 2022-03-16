Police: 35-year-old Huntsville man for continuous sexual abuse of child

A 35-year-old Huntsville man has been arrested for the alleged continuous sexual abuse of a 12-year-old girl.

College Station police responded to a report around 7:30 a.m. for the sexual assault of a child on Monday.

Authorities said in a probable cause statement that the child told investigators that the abuse began in October of 2021. The statement also said that Martin threatened her and her mother.

Jarvis Martin is charged with continuous sexual abuse of a child under 14 and prohibited sexual conduct, according to Brazos County jail records.

Martin's bail is set at $150,000, the continuous abuse of a child under 14 is a first-degree felony.