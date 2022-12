Police in College Station are searching for a 15-year-old girl who has been reported missing.

Abigail Anderson was last seen around 11 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3, near her residence in the 1400 block of Gramma Court.

"She was last seen wearing a grey hoodie and sweatpants," said the Amber Alert Network of the Brazos Valley.

Anyone with information is asked to call (979) 764-3600.