Old Madisonville Gym hosting COVID-19 vaccine drive, April 13

MADISONVILLE, TX — On April 13, the Old Madisonville Gym will be hosting a Johnson & Johnson vaccine drive.

This Tuesday, local residents will have from 9 A.M.-2 P.M., and 4 P.M.-6 P.M. to receive a free COVID-19 vaccine; insurance is NOT required.

To register for an appointment from 9 A.M.-2 P.M., click HERE.

To register for an appointment from 4 P.M.-6 P.M., click HERE.

Individuals will also have the opportunity to register in person, as well.

Anyone with questions is encouraged to call, 936-348-2797.

Location: 811 S. May Madisonville, TX 77864

