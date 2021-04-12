Old Madisonville Gym hosting COVID-19 vaccine drive, April 13

MADISONVILLE, TX — On April 13, the Old Madisonville Gym will be hosting a Johnson & Johnson vaccine drive.
This Tuesday, local residents will have from 9 A.M.-2 P.M., and 4 P.M.-6 P.M. to receive a free COVID-19 vaccine; insurance is NOT required.
To register for an appointment from 9 A.M.-2 P.M., click HERE.
To register for an appointment from 4 P.M.-6 P.M., click HERE.
Individuals will also have the opportunity to register in person, as well.
Anyone with questions is encouraged to call, 936-348-2797.
Location: 811 S. May Madisonville, TX 77864
