'New Year's Day nightmare' - Bryan residents left stunned at multiple "smashed" homes January 1

BRYAN, Texas — For almost a week now residents on the 500 and 600 block of Woodson Drive in Bryan have been dealing with what they call an ‘Eyesore’. Homes were damaged in what appeared to be abandoned years, are now finally fenced off.

“It looked like someone was literally having a party hitting homes with a skid steer.” Is what Alexander Neal, a concerned neighbor, recalls witnessing the morning of New Year’s Day.

“It started with a skid steer hitting each of these homes and none of the safety fence was up.” Recalls Neal. “There was no silt fence at that time.”

According to the city of Bryan, the upcoming planned development was approved in June 2021 to transform their six lots on Woodson Drive, into a space with seven three-story walk-ups.

Building designs that are outlined in the midtown area plan.

Property Owner, Brian Kapavik of the property told us these spaces will have areas such as coffee shops and gyms with a living space at the top for the community.

Neal isn’t opposed to the development but wants to make sure the owner is following the protocols while doing so for the safety of others in the community.

“Demolishment of these homes is fine, parts of town are developing all the time but whatever happened here on Sunday, someone should be held accountable for because of the safety issues – that’s what I want to see.” Said Neal.

Neal contacted the City of Bryan – and so did we.

Here’s a statement they sent our newsroom. It reads as follows:

“The city of Bryan became aware of the situation [January 3rd] and has been in contact with the owner/developer to make sure all issues are being addressed immediately, specifically securing the site and adding silt fencing which were put in place [January 4th].

The project is set to be completed by Fall of 2024.