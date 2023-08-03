New TAMU interim president discusses recent controversy, next steps for university

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Presley Bivens' dream school is Texas A&M University.

She is a freshman, and she said the university is already receiving a negative light after weeks of controversy.

She hopes it never happens again.

"Honestly, I hope that nothing like that ever happens again and the hiring process, everyone learns from it," Bivens said.

Interim President Mark A. Welsh III said he will try to fulfill wishes like Bivens'.

He spoke to media at a press conference Wednesday afternoon about his plans for his new presidency.

But so far, he said he is in the process of listening to the wants and needs of the university, meeting with campus organizations and familiarizing himself with campus programs.

"When you have a group of world-class faculty and staff and incredible students who are all thinking 'Am I embarrassed? Am I frustrated? Am I mad? How am I feeling about this?" the only way to get past it is to dissect it a little bit," Welsh said.

The Board of Regents named him interim president Sunday in a special meeting after former president Katherine Banks resigned in response to the botched hiring of Kathleen McElroy.

McElroy was meant to be the head of the journalism department but left due to changes in her contract, citing race as a factor.

Welsh said the presidency was unexpected but an honor.

"The big reason I said, 'yes,' is I could sense my dad going, 'just say yes.' He was a Class of '46 Aggie, and he credited Texas A&M with everything he did in his life," he said.

Welsh served as dean of the Bush School of Government and Public Service and about 40 years in the Air Force.

He said his experience as a general won't help much leading a university but said it taught many of the principles the university stands for.

"I care. You don't know anyone who cares as much as I do about everybody, about everybody's opportunity about their success, about the tools we give them, about the training education we provide, their dreams and how we help them get there," Welsh said.

He said his next steps include listening to feedback to understand what the university's issues are, adjusting communication "shortfalls" and examining programs from the previous year to see if they need additional resources.

He even wanted to offer an apology to McElroy.

"I hope everybody in Texas A&M would offer an apology to her, whatever happened it just didn't go well," Welsh said.

While there is no journalism department head approved yet, Welsh said his top priority is transparency.

Welsh will meet with the Faculty Senate and host a virtual all-faculty and staff meeting before classes start on Aug. 21.